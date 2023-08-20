The Federal Trade Commission Delays Approval for Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is experiencing delays in approving Broadcom Inc.’s acquisition of VMware Inc. These delays, ironically, hinder the competitive environment that the FTC aims to protect.

As the era of artificial intelligence accelerates, the Big Three hyperscale cloud vendors have already established a significant lead over legacy incumbents. Preserving competition should be a priority for the U.S. government, as VMware, with its enterprise ecosystem and market forces, has the potential to provide customers with a viable alternative to dominant public cloud players and neutralize cross-cloud complexity.

Broadcom has a successful track record of mergers and acquisitions, including LSI, Symantec, Emulex, and Computer Associates. The company seeks leading firms with loyal customer bases and predictable operating histories. Broadcom aims to achieve $8.5 billion in EBITDA contribution from VMware post-acquisition.

Some of Hock Tan’s statements, Broadcom’s CEO, shed light on the company’s strategy and the acquisition of VMware. Tan emphasizes that Broadcom does not compete directly in CPUs and only participates in games it can win. He also stresses VMware’s multicloud approach for customers who require on-premises data storage, referring to it as a sovereign cloud.

Analysts had hoped that the VMware deal would close by VMware Explore, but the timing remains uncertain. This acquisition stands out due to VMware’s unique position in the enterprise IT sector and its significant potential for growth, especially in the multicloud environment.

Broadcom’s post-acquisition plan involves integrating its current software business under the VMware umbrella, creating a company with multiple chip design entities and a distinct software business. The consolidation of the software stack presents a financial opportunity for Broadcom, allowing them to focus on customer-centric research and development.

Broadcom’s investment approach involves identifying companies with a competitive edge and providing them with focused R&D resources. The company aims to make its platform more appealing than competitors, reducing the risks and costs associated with switching.

Acquiring VMware signifies Broadcom’s strategic extension into software acquisitions. While Broadcom does not have a target mix of software and semiconductor revenue, it seeks good businesses that align with its business model. VMware’s potential growth and position in the multicloud arena make it a crucial component for Broadcom’s future.

In terms of financial performance, Broadcom exceeds VMware. With a higher free cash flow margin and revenue per employee, Broadcom’s market value is significantly higher. However, for the acquisition to positively impact Broadcom’s financials, VMware’s performance needs to align more closely with Broadcom’s.

Broadcom’s operating model for VMware involves maintaining it as a separate business unit to operate independently. Headcount reduction is expected, and customers may benefit from better deals in expanding their business volume. An integrated approach to consolidate VMware’s assets can simplify the deployment and management of hybrid multiclouds.

In conclusion, the delays in approving Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware by the FTC are hindering competition and the potential for VMware to provide a viable alternative to dominant public cloud players.