US FDA approves Viz.ai’s AI algorithm for detecting hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo approval for Viz.ai’s AI detection algorithm, Viz HCM module. This algorithm received financial backing from Bristol Myers Squibb through a multi-year agreement. It is incorporated into the Viz.ai platform and aims to help physicians identify more individuals with suspected hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

By using AI, physicians can tap into Viz HCM to triage patients with suspected HCM for diagnosis and further analysis. The Viz HCM module automatically reviews routine electrocardiograms (ECGs) from healthcare systems and notifies cardiologists and care teams through the Viz mobile application. This allows medical professionals to examine the patient’s ECG and arrange a follow-up echocardiogram for a definitive diagnosis.

The Viz Echo Viewer is also utilized to assess images and obtain echocardiogram reports. Viz.ai claims that the HCM module is one of 12 FDA-approved AI algorithms on their enterprise-wide platform, which has been clinically validated. The company also states that their platform has shown to improve treatment accessibility and patient outcomes in over 1,400 hospitals in the US and Europe.

Viz.ai’s CEO and founder, Chris Mansi, expresses the company’s commitment to continuously invest in innovative capabilities on their platform. He believes that their AI-powered Viz HCM module will expedite the detection and care of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a common inherited heart disease.