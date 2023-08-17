Viz.ai’s Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Software Approved by FDA

Viz.ai, a disease detection and intelligent care coordination company, announced the FDA approval of its hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) software. This approval establishes a new category for cardiovascular machine learning-based notification software. With the use of machine learning (ML) technology, the software can scan images from across a health system to identify and diagnose more patients with suspected HCM at an earlier stage.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a devastating disease that often goes undetected until it is too late. Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai, stated that early detection and treatment can significantly improve the longevity and quality of life for patients. Currently, only 20% of the estimated one million people in the U.S. with HCM have been diagnosed.

The Viz.ai platform is designed to detect both non-obstructive and obstructive HCM. This allows providers to quickly refer their patients to the appropriate cardiology specialist. When a HCM alert is received, the care team can review the patient’s electrocardiogram (ECG), coordinate follow-up with an echocardiogram, and access images and reports through the Viz mobile application.

Viz.ai’s HCM software is among the twelve FDA-cleared algorithms available on its enterprise-wide AI platform. The algorithm was developed using over 830,000 ECG exams from 300,000 individuals across multiple global locations and is financially supported by a multi-year agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The FDA has been evolving its approach to regulating and approving AI-enabled tools over the past five years. The De Novo pathway, specifically designed for low- to moderate-risk devices, has been used to authorize marketing for AI-enabled medical devices. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy predominantly affects younger individuals who inherit the disease, and it has been responsible for sudden cardiac deaths in young athletes.

The use of AI in cardiology care is believed to be a promising modality for improving outcomes. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has also developed an AI tool for identifying hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have explored how AI can detect heart failure by analyzing low ejection fraction.

The approval of Viz.ai’s HCM software by the FDA is a significant step towards increasing awareness and improving health outcomes for patients with HCM. The role of artificial intelligence in cardiology is rapidly expanding, and this software will contribute to its growth and reach in the field.