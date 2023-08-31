CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Battle Between Artists and AI: Protecting Copyright in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
The Battle Between Artists and AI: Protecting Copyright in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Artists Kelly McKernan, Karla Ortiz, and Sarah Andersen are taking a stand against artificial intelligence (AI) companies that use their original artwork without consent. These three artists have filed a lawsuit against Stability AI, the maker of Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image generator, as well as Midjourney and the online gallery DeviantArt. The artists argue that these AI image-generators infringe upon their copyrights by creating derivative works that compete against their own original pieces.

While the case awaits a decision from a San Francisco federal judge, it raises larger questions about the implications of AI technology on various creative industries. Artists, actors, novelists, musicians, and programmers may all face challenges in preventing AI developers from profiting off their work. The lawsuit seeks class-action damages and a court order to protect artists’ rights in the digital age.

One major concern for artists is the exploitation of their work by AI systems. These systems analyze billions of images and generate new content, often bearing a striking resemblance to the original artwork. McKernan and the other artists argue that companies are profiting from their creations without their permission, leading to financial struggles and a sense of desperation.

The proliferation of image-generators can be attributed to the Large-scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network (LAION), a research database operated by Christoph Schuhmann in Hamburg, Germany. While LAION is not a defendant in the lawsuit, it has raised concerns among artists who fear that AI-generated content will become indistinguishable from human-generated content.

The artists involved in the lawsuit are not against AI technology itself. They simply want to ensure that their work is not exploited without consent and fair compensation. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how copyright protection will be upheld in the face of advancing AI technology.

Sources:
– AP News

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

The Importance of Defining “Killer AI” and Ensuring Responsible Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Baidu Launches China’s First Public AI Chatbot with Censorship Abilities

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

The Power of Computer Vision in Various Industries

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

The Importance of Defining “Killer AI” and Ensuring Responsible Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Explores 3D Printing for Smartwatch Chassis, Promoting Efficiency and Sustainability

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Zebronics Introduces the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000: A Stylish Bluetooth Soundbar

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How AGVs are Revolutionizing North American Industries

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments