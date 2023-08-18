CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Claim: Klaus Schwab Endorsed Using Predictive AI in Place of Elections

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
A recent Instagram post has falsely claimed that Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), openly called for the use of AI technology to replace democratic elections. The post includes a clip from a WEF event where Schwab discusses predictive AI.

However, this claim is misleading and taken out of context. The full video of Schwab’s speech reveals that he was actually discussing concerns about the potential misuse of predictive AI. He asks if there could come a time when elections are no longer necessary because AI can predict the outcomes. Schwab is not endorsing the idea but raising it as a topic for discussion.

The WEF has stated that the claim is false and that it misinterprets Schwab’s full speech. There is no evidence that Schwab or the WEF support replacing elections with predictive AI. The use of this clip in the Instagram post misrepresents Schwab’s views.

It is important to note that the Instagram post obtained the clip from Infowars, a source known for spreading misinformation. The WEF has been a target of misinformation in the past, with false claims being made about their stance on various issues.

Fact-checking organizations such as Check Your Fact, PolitiFact, the Associated Press, and Lead Stories have also debunked this claim.

In conclusion, the claim that Klaus Schwab endorsed using predictive AI in place of elections is false. Schwab’s comments were taken out of context, and there is no evidence to support this claim.

