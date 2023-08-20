Interactive Neural Video Editing with INVE

Can you imagine the Internet without image editing? All those funny memes, fancy Instagram photos, and mesmerizing sceneries. It would be a much less fun Internet. But while image editing has advanced remarkably over the years, video editing has lagged behind. That is, until now.

INVE (Interactive Neural Video Editor) is an AI model designed to make video editing more accessible to non-professional users. The goal of INVE is to enable users to make complex edits to videos in a simple and intuitive manner. It achieves this by using layered neural atlas representations, which consist of 2D atlases for each object in the video.

Video editing poses challenges due to moving objects and the need for precise localization and careful composition. INVE addresses these challenges by using layered neural atlas representations, allowing for localized edits and maintaining consistency throughout the video.

Previous methods struggled with bi-directional mapping and computational complexity, making real-time interactive editing difficult. However, INVE learns a bi-directional mapping between the atlases and the video image, providing more editing options and a better understanding of how edits will be perceived in the final video.

INVE also adopts multi-resolution hash coding, significantly improving the learning and inference speed. This allows users to enjoy a truly interactive editing experience, with a rich vocabulary of editing operations at their disposal.

Novice users can now harness the power of interactive video editing without being overwhelmed by technical complexities. Whether it’s adding external graphics to a moving car, adjusting the hues of a background forest, or sketching on a road, INVE makes these edits effortless and propagates them throughout the entire video.

With INVE, video editing can be just as user-friendly as image editing, opening up a new level of freedom and creativity. Say goodbye to technical complexities and explore the possibilities of interactive video editing with INVE.

Note: The article has been rewritten and formatted for clarity and coherence, while retaining the essential facts. The original source, author information, contact information, and quotes have been removed.