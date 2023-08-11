CityLife

The Power of AI Models

French Bulldog Becomes Most Popular Breed, AI Pet Monitor Developed

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
After three decades, the French Bulldog has surpassed the Labrador Retriever as the most popular dog breed, according to the AKC’s rankings.

Banfield Pet Hospital, the largest veterinary clinic chain in the nation, has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered dog monitor developed by its sister company, Whistle Health. The device attaches to a dog’s collar and collects 150 measurements per second, translating their behavior into “in-depth health insights” using algorithms.

Whistle’s tool, developed in collaboration with veterinarians and data scientists at the Pet Insight Project, offers various benefits for dog owners. It can help determine a pet’s caloric intake, create a personalized fitness plan, track scratching patterns to detect possible skin and allergy problems, and even assess the animal’s emotional well-being through real-time data analysis.

Whistle emphasizes the importance of its product by pointing out statistics such as the fact that 56% of dogs are considered obese, with 95% of pet owners being unaware, 40% experience skin and coat issues, and 85% of owners believe their pet suffers from anxiety.

Banfield and Whistle, both owned by Mars Inc., have formed a partnership to provide comprehensive pet care. Whistle’s tracking device is connected to an app that allows clients to monitor their pet’s health details and communicate with licensed veterinarians directly.

Banfield currently offers one free Whistle smart device to existing clients. The Health 2.0 Smart Device is usually priced at $69.00, with an annual app subscription fee of $40.

In addition to the AI pet monitor, Whistle also offers the advanced Go Explore 2.0 Smart Tracker at $129.00, which enables pet owners to track their pet’s location. The company highlights the fact that one in three pets goes missing during their lifetime.

For more updates on this story, visit FOXBusiness.com.

