Veruna Launches All-In-One Solution for Independent Insurance, Including Employee Benefits

Veruna, a leading insurance agency management systems (AMS) provider, has made significant advancements by integrating Employee Benefits functionality into its existing solution for independent insurance. This expansion allows agencies to manage all lines of business, including Property and Casualty (P&C) and Employee Benefits, within a unified system.

With the inclusion of Employee Benefits functionality, Veruna aims to provide agencies with a comprehensive solution for book management, sales management, and carrier relationship management. The platform offers core features such as complex commissions, insurance accounting, real-time data views, and predictive analytics.

Veruna’s unified system brings together Personal, Commercial, and Employee Benefits workflows, providing agencies with a cohesive interface and a holistic view of their customers. This integration enhances efficiency, enables real-time data access, and facilitates upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

One of the key advantages of Veruna’s solution is its straight-through processing workflows, which automate the renewal process of Employee Benefit Plans. This automation simplifies the workload for agencies and leverages artificial intelligence to identify customer touchpoints, allowing agencies to focus on growth and building relationships.

The platform also boasts a robust commission rules engine tailored to the specific needs of Employee Benefits commissions. This flexibility allows agencies to customize commission calculations to meet complex customer requirements accurately.

Additionally, Veruna’s solution includes a flexible plan library with advanced plan comparison capabilities. This user-friendly interface helps agencies identify plan options and provides intelligent insights to customers for informed decision-making.

Veruna’s CEO, Jennifer Carroll, emphasizes the significance of this enhancement to the platform, stating, “Our commitment to delivering a truly unified solution for independent insurance remains unwavering. We’re equipping agencies with the tools they need to excel in the modern insurance landscape.”

By consolidating multiple systems into a single solution, Veruna addresses the industry’s pain points, streamlining operations and eliminating redundancies. The platform enables agencies to maximize revenue, enhance customer satisfaction, and strengthen client relationships.

With a focus on empowering independent insurance agents, Veruna leverages Salesforce’s cutting-edge technology to provide a CRM-AMS-in-one solution. This approach allows agents to focus on advising and advocating for their insureds instead of being burdened with back-end data entry.

Veruna continues to drive innovation and deliver superior results by embracing digital customer engagement and leveraging cloud-based configurable and extensible systems. As a trusted partner in the insurance industry, the company is dedicated to providing agencies with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

Source: Veruna