Veruna Announces Enhanced Employee Benefits Functionality for Independent Insurance Agencies

Veruna, a leading innovator in insurance agency management systems (AMS), has made significant progress in revolutionizing the way independent insurance agencies handle their operations. The company has recently introduced complex embedded Employee Benefits functionality into its existing solution, providing agencies with a unified experience for managing both Property & Casualty (P&C) and Employee Benefits lines of business.

One of the key features of Veruna’s enhanced solution is the Benefit Plan Center, which allows agencies to efficiently handle book management, sales management, and carrier relationship management. It offers core functionalities such as complex commissions, insurance accounting, real-time data views, and predictive analytics. The inclusion of Employee Benefits functionality demonstrates Veruna’s dedication to providing a comprehensive system that meets the needs of agencies in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

The benefits for agencies are numerous. Veruna’s platform brings together Personal, Commercial, and Employee Benefits workflows into a single interface, providing a holistic view of customers and enabling upselling and cross-selling opportunities. In addition, the platform automates the renewal process for Employee Benefit Plans, simplifying workload and using AI to identify customer touchpoints. This automation allows agencies to focus on growth and building stronger relationships with their clients.

Moreover, Veruna’s solution includes a robust Commission Rules Engine that accommodates the specific needs of Employee Benefits commissions. Agencies can tailor the rules to meet complex customer requirements, ensuring precise commission calculations. The platform also offers a flexible Plan Library with sophisticated plan comparison capabilities, providing agencies with the tools to easily identify and present plan options to their customers.

Veruna’s commitment to delivering a unified solution for independent insurance agencies is evident in its continuous efforts to address industry pain points. By eliminating the complexity and redundancy of maintaining multiple systems for different lines of business, Veruna enables agencies to maximize revenue, enhance customer satisfaction, and strengthen client relationships.

With its cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach, Veruna has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. By leveraging the power of Salesforce, the company delivers superior results and continues to drive innovation in the field of insurance agency management systems.

Source: Veruna