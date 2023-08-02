Top Silicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz has released a detailed tutorial on building your own AI chatbot. The firm, known for its investments in AI ventures, including Character.AI, a billion-dollar AI companion startup, is encouraging developers to create their own versions of AI chatbot companions. While the tutorial covers various potential use cases, it notably includes romantic partnership as the first use case.

According to Andreessen Horowitz, the AI companion bots can be designed for romantic relationships, friendship, entertainment, coaching, and more. However, the firm clarifies that the project is intended as a developer tutorial to help those curious about chatbot development.

The tutorial draws inspiration from the concept of Build-a-Bear, but instead of creating a physical toy, developers can create their own bespoke AI lover, pal, or companion. Andreessen Horowitz’s interest in mainstreaming AI companion bots is evident, as partner Connie Chan has even mapped emotions to social apps in a graphic titled the “Hierarchy of Emotions Mapped to Social Apps.” According to the firm, although social media allows us to be seen and find belonging, companion chatbots are expected to take digital services to the next level by providing a sense of being “understood.”

However, there are concerns about the potential negative impacts of AI companion bots. There have been reports of chatbots being implicated in tragic incidents, such as the suicide of a Belgian man and a would-be assassin finding support in their AI companion. Experts also caution that relying on a “perfect” AI partner may not be beneficial for healthy human-to-human interactions.

Despite these concerns, Andreessen Horowitz’s tutorial indicates a strong interest in an AI companionship future. It reinforces the fact that even with the risks involved, deep-pocketed investors are hopeful for the continued development of AI companionship.