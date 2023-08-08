Vectra AI Launches Extended Detection and Response Platform

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has unveiled its new Vectra AI Platform, an extended detection and response (XDR) solution that leverages attack signal intelligence. The platform allows organizations to integrate Vectra AI’s public cloud, identity, SaaS, and network signal data with existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) to enhance their ability to combat evolving attacks.

Vectra AI’s platform utilizes both native and third-party attack signals across hybrid cloud domains, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft 365. It also incorporates networks of all types and endpoints, leveraging the customer’s preferred EDR tool. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), the platform can analyze attacker behavior and automatically triage, correlate, and prioritize security incidents.

XDR is an emerging trend in the cybersecurity market as organizations seek more advanced methods for detecting and responding to evolving attack threats. With the increased adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, threat detection and response have become more complex and challenging. XDR offers a promising solution by addressing the limitations of current tools, such as the difficulty in detecting and investigating advanced threats and the lack of effective alert correlation.

The Vectra AI Platform uses integrated signal intelligence to cover over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, utilizing patented and proven MITRE D3FEND countermeasures. It also enables security teams to map attacker progression and lateral movement across data center and cloud environments. Additionally, the platform facilitates the development and maturation of threat hunting programs and enables deep forensic investigations.

By combining AI and attack signal intelligence, Vectra AI aims to provide organizations with comprehensive and effective threat detection and response capabilities. With the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats, solutions like XDR are crucial in enabling security professionals to stay ahead of attackers and protect their digital assets.