Vectra AI Releases Extended Detection and Response Platform

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has introduced the Vectra AI Platform, an extended detection and response (XDR) solution that utilizes attack signal intelligence. This platform allows organizations to integrate Vectra AI’s public cloud, identity, SaaS, and network signal data with existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities, empowering SOC teams to stay ahead of attacks.

Vectra AI’s platform incorporates native and third-party attack signals across various hybrid cloud domains such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft 365, different types of networks, and endpoints, all while leveraging the customer’s preferred EDR tool. The company also utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze attacker behavior and automatically assess, correlate, and prioritize security incidents.

XDR has emerged as a significant trend in the cybersecurity market due to the growing need for more advanced methods to detect and respond to evolving attack threats. Threat detection and response have become increasingly complex as enterprises shift their applications, workloads, and data to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, thereby expanding the attack surface.

According to Jon Oltsik, a distinguished analyst and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) fellow, security professionals are interested in XDR as it offers potential solutions to address various challenges related to threat detection and response. Current tools often struggle to detect and investigate advanced threats, require specialized skills, and lack effectiveness in correlating alerts.

The Vectra AI Platform utilizes AI to map attacks, prioritize accounts and entities, and enable security teams to cover over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques. It also incorporates patented MITRE D3FEND countermeasures, tracks attacker movement across data centers and cloud environments, and supports threat hunting programs and deep forensic investigations.

Overall, Vectra AI’s extended detection and response platform provides organizations with enhanced capabilities to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber threats in today’s complex and dynamic IT landscapes.