Vectra AI Platform Empowers Security Operations Centers Against Hybrid Attacks

Vectra AI has introduced the Vectra AI Platform, which incorporates patented Attack Signal Intelligence™ to provide the integrated signal required for extended detection and response (XDR). This platform allows enterprises to combine various signals from public cloud, identity, SaaS, and network sources with existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) signals. By doing so, security operations center (SOC) teams can effectively keep up with the growing sophistication, speed, and scale of hybrid attacks.

As more organizations shift to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the complexity of threat detection and response has increased. Without a comprehensive solution to tackle advanced hybrid attacks, security teams face challenges such as expanding attack surfaces, evasive attacker methods, and overwhelming alert volumes. Research shows that SOC analysts struggle with increased attack surfaces and the management of daily alerts.

The Vectra AI Platform enables security teams to identify and analyze behavior that other tools cannot, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence (AI). It automatically triages, correlates, and prioritizes security incidents, providing an integrated signal that drives XDR.

The platform integrates native and third-party attack signals from various domains, including public cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, networks, and endpoints. It covers more than 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and combines behavior-based detection, signatures, and threat intelligence for accurate representation of active attacks in progress. The Vectra AI Platform also allows for threat hunting and deep forensic investigations.

Vectra AI’s Attack Signal Intelligence leverages AI to automate threat detection, triage, and prioritization. It focuses on attacker behavior and distinguishes between malicious and benign events, reducing alert noise. The platform prioritizes entities across domains and saves SOC analysts significant time in alert triage.

The Vectra AI Platform includes advanced capabilities for investigation and response workflows. It provides instant investigations with quick start guides, advanced investigation with forensic analysis in the user interface, and AI-assisted investigation for gathering context on entities under attack.

Response actions can be executed directly through the platform, leveraging over 40 ecosystem integrations, including security orchestration and automation (SOAR) playbooks, endpoint isolation, and incident response processes.

Enterprises can also utilize Vectra Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to reinforce their SOC teams. MDR services include shared roles and responsibilities for monitoring, detection, investigation, hunting, and response, as well as shared analytics and transparency around service level agreements (SLAs) and reporting.

Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra AI, believes that the current approach to threat detection and response is broken, particularly as organizations adopt hybrid environments and security teams face increasing complexity, alert fatigue, and analyst burnout. The Vectra AI Platform aims to address these challenges and make XDR a reality at speed and scale.