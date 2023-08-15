The Challenge of Evaluating Investment Opportunities in Venture Capital

As an investor, it can be frustrating to receive pitch decks that are completely irrelevant to your investment criteria. Venture capital firms, big and small, have specific investment theses that outline their preferences in terms of market size, founder profile, verticals, geography, ownership targets, and more. Sending a pitch deck that doesn’t match these criteria is a waste of time for both parties involved.

Deckmatch, a startup in the venture capital space, aims to address this issue. The company has developed an AI-powered solution to filter and evaluate pitch decks, streamlining the process for venture firms. By turning unstructured data from pitch decks into structured data, Deckmatch can align the information provided with a firm’s specific investment filters.

The company’s CEO, Léo Gasteen, explains that they aim to go beyond just analyzing the pitch deck. They plan to aggregate information from external sources and use AI to estimate market size and growth. This additional data will allow for more comprehensive investment analysis.

Deckmatch has been running a closed beta test with around 60 venture capital firms to prove the value of their solution. With the recent €1 million funding round led by Alliance VC, the company plans to further develop its AI and machine learning capabilities, improve data analysis algorithms and infrastructure, and expand its operations.

While initially focused on venture capital firms and pitch decks, Deckmatch also envisions applying its technology to other industries such as recruitment and procurement. The goal is to shift decision-making processes towards being more data-driven, freeing up time for strategic and human-centric endeavors.

By utilizing AI and machine learning, Deckmatch aims to become a valuable tool for venture capital firms, enhancing their investment decision-making processes and enabling them to scale their operations with greater efficiency and accuracy.