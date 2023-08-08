The Vatican’s Engagement with Artificial Intelligence Ethics

Years before the release of the GPT-4 chatbot system by OpenAI, the Vatican had been actively involved in discussions on the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). In both 2016 and 2020, the Vatican hosted high-level conversations with scientists and tech executives, recognizing the need to address the ethical implications of AI.

Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of upholding the intrinsic dignity of every individual when evaluating emerging technologies. He has urged a careful consideration of AI’s impact and the ethical questions it raises.

To further contribute to the discussion, the Vatican’s education and culture office recently published an introduction to a 140-page ethics handbook for the tech industry. This handbook, developed by the Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture (ITEC) at Santa Clara University in California, provides valuable insights on ethical considerations in the tech sector.

Every year on January 1st, the Vatican observes the World Day of Peace, established by St. Paul VI in 1968. On this day, the Pope shares a message with foreign governments worldwide. In last year’s message, Pope Francis reflected on what lessons humanity could learn from the pandemic.

Looking ahead, “Artificial Intelligence and Peace” will be the official theme of the 2024 World Day of Peace. The Pope’s message on this theme is expected to be made public in early December, offering further guidance on AI’s role in promoting peace and addressing potential challenges.

The Vatican’s engagement in the field of AI ethics underscores the growing recognition of the importance of ethical considerations in technological advancements. It serves as a reminder that as AI continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure its development aligns with values that uphold human dignity and global harmony.