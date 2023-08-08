Vatican Engages in Discussions on Artificial Intelligence Ethics

Years before the release of the GPT-4 chatbot system, the Vatican was actively involved in discussions on artificial intelligence ethics. In 2016 and 2020, high-level conversations between the Vatican, scientists, and tech executives took place, addressing the ethical considerations of artificial intelligence.

Pope Francis has consistently emphasized the importance of valuing the intrinsic dignity of every individual when evaluating emerging technologies. He has called for a focus on human dignity and ethics when developing and implementing artificial intelligence systems.

To further promote ethical practices in the tech industry, the Vatican’s education and culture office recently published an introduction to a 140-page ethics handbook. This handbook, produced by the Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture (ITEC) at California’s Santa Clara University, guides tech professionals on ethical considerations in their work.

The World Day of Peace, celebrated annually on January 1st, provides an opportunity for reflection and messages from the Pope to be shared with governments worldwide. Last year, Pope Francis highlighted the lessons learned from the pandemic in his World Day of Peace message.

In 2024, the official theme of the World Day of Peace will be “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.” The upcoming message from Pope Francis, which will be released in early December, is expected to delve into the relationship between artificial intelligence and peace, exploring the potential benefits and ethical challenges that arise from the widespread use of AI.

Through its engagement with the topic of artificial intelligence ethics, the Vatican aims to promote responsible and human-centric development and usage of AI technology.