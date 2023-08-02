VAST Data launches unified data computing platform for AI

VAST Data has introduced the VAST Data Platform, a new unified data computing platform designed to support AI applications. The platform combines storage, database, and virtualized compute engine services to enable deep learning applications and overcome traditional reporting and business intelligence limitations. VAST Data CEO Renen Hallak stated that the platform consolidates IT infrastructure categories, democratizing AI capabilities and enabling organizations to unlock the true value of their data. To support AI initiatives, organizations require a data platform that simplifies data management and processing. The VAST Data Platform achieves this by combining the VAST DataStore (the existing file and object layer), the next-generation VAST DataBase, and the DataEngine, a function execution environment that operates through the VAST DataSpace. The platform’s architecture consists of an exabyte-scale DataStore for capturing and serving unstructured data, a database layer for applying structure to information, and the DataEngine for transforming data into actionable insights. The platform supports programming languages like SQL and Python, providing materialized and reproducible model training for managing AI pipelines. Major enterprises such as Zoom, Allen Institute, and Pixar Animation Studios are already leveraging the VAST Data Platform for AI applications. However, the DataEngine component will be included in the platform in 2024.

Post navigation