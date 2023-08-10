Nashville Biosciences Collaborates with Standigm to Utilize AI Models for Drug Discovery

Nashville Biosciences, a subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, is partnering with Standigm, an artificial intelligence (AI) company dedicated to drug discovery and development. The collaboration aims to customize AI models specifically for drug discovery purposes.

Standigm will utilize Nashville Biosciences’ de-identified genomic and clinical data to create advanced AI models. By utilizing these datasets, the collaboration aims to identify therapeutic targets, expedite the development of treatments, and enhance patient outcomes.

The primary focus of these AI models is to accelerate early-stage drug discovery and gain a better understanding of the relationship between genetic variants and corresponding phenotypes. Additionally, integrating extensive datasets into the AI platforms will enable Standigm’s customers to leverage relevant data without the need for data collection on their own.

This collaboration between Nashville Biosciences and Standigm represents an innovative approach to drug discovery using AI technology. By tapping into the vast pool of de-identified genomic and clinical data, the collaboration has the potential to uncover new therapeutic targets, streamline treatment development processes, and bring about improved patient outcomes.

Through the application of AI models, the collaboration aims to provide valuable insights into drug discovery, helping researchers uncover novel targets and make informed decisions regarding treatment development. Ultimately, this partnership has the potential to revolutionize the field of drug discovery and significantly impact patient care.

This collaboration underscores the increasing integration of AI technology in the healthcare industry, highlighting its potential to drive advancements in drug discovery and development. By harnessing the power of AI, researchers can unlock new possibilities in personalized medicine and deliver more effective treatments for patients worldwide.