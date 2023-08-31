Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance School Security

Schools are increasingly incorporating technology into their security measures to ensure student safety. Jeremy Calles, the superintendent of Tolleson Union High School District in Arizona, is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to better protect their students. Updating their current cameras with AI technology would allow for proactive monitoring and early detection of potential issues.

Calles believes that leveraging AI technology can help identify and prevent incidents before they occur. By analyzing crowd patterns and movements, the AI program can quickly detect potential fights and alert staff. Additionally, it can track campus perimeters and notify staff of anything out of the ordinary, including drug use or the presence of weapons.

The AI program will also adapt to school schedules, recognizing when students are gathering and alerting staff if necessary. Calles acknowledges that there may be instances where the AI program is over-sensitive, such as mistaking a harmless interaction for a potential issue. However, human security personnel will still review and make final decisions based on the AI’s findings.

Calles assures that students’ privacy will be protected, with no archived or stored footage of their faces. The goal of AI is to assist security and staff in narrowing searches by identifying specific characteristics or clothing, rather than identifying specific individuals.

In addition to school security, Calles envisions utilizing AI in personalized scheduling for students and personalized tutoring. By embracing AI technology, he believes that schools can enhance their overall instructional environment and improve student experiences.

The Tolleson Union High School District is currently evaluating different AI companies and plans to implement the selected AI program in the upcoming school year, pending school board approval.

