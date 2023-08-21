Utah Tech University to Offer Free Community Courses on Generative Artificial Intelligence

Utah Tech University is set to launch free weekly community courses on generative artificial intelligence starting from August 30. The courses, which will be open to the public, aim to explore the opportunities that artificial intelligence presents for connecting, collaborating, and exchanging ideas.

The limited-enrollment class, to be taught by Konnor Young, will meet every Wednesday from August 30 to December 6. Young, the instructor, believes that generative AI has the potential to empower individuals and enhance education. He emphasizes the significance of prompt engineering in unlocking the power of generative AI.

Generative AI focuses on creating original content by learning patterns and characteristics from the data it is trained on, rather than analyzing existing data. It is known to be used in the creation of art, music, and videos, pushing the boundaries of what computers can do.

The course will primarily involve open-forum discussions on generative AI, as well as topics such as large language models and prompt engineering. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in hands-on exercises, aimed at equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to kickstart generative creations.

The university emphasizes that this technology can be harnessed for learning and creating in various disciplines, including art, humanities, science, technology, and engineering. Young encourages everyone to learn and experiment with prompt engineering, as generative AI is expected to become an integral part of our lives moving forward.