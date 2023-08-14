Artificial Intelligence Usage Surges at the University of Texas at Austin

As the new academic year approaches at the University of Texas at Austin, faculty members are grappling with the challenge of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the learning environment while preventing cheating among students.

The institution has been actively promoting AI learning and has announced the launch of an online master’s program in AI, set to begin in spring 2024. Ken Fleishmann, the founding chair of Good Systems, a research effort at UT, believes it is essential for students to familiarize themselves with AI. He is teaching a class called Ethics in AI for the master’s program.

AI has had a significant impact on the field of architecture, allowing students to generate architectural designs quickly and easily by using AI platforms such as Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, or DALL-E. This has transformed the design process, enabling students to use AI as an idea generator or a sketch tool to come up with ideas and render them through software.

AI is also finding its way into other departments, such as the McCombs School of Business. Ben Bentzin, an assistant professor of instruction for Marketing, has modified assignments to include AI. Students are now asked to share their project objectives with AI and generate possible interview questions, taking advantage of AI’s basic thinking capabilities.

While there is excitement about the possibilities AI offers, some professors express concerns about its potential to diminish human creativity. They worry that if students rely too heavily on AI tools for generating answers, they may become less creative over time.

UT has not made any changes to its academic policies regarding the use of AI. Students are allowed to use AI for curating or enhancing their work as long as they are transparent about its use. However, the university is exploring tools, such as TurnItIn’s AI detection tool, to detect if assignments were curated by AI rather than the student. These tools have faced controversy due to their accuracy, as they have falsely accused students of using AI in some cases.

Instead of solely focusing on catching AI-based cheating, UT aims to strike a balance between integrating AI into the learning environment and ensuring academic integrity. By incorporating AI into the curriculum and encouraging transparency, the university aims to harness the potential benefits of AI while upholding academic standards.