Using Ultrasound and Artificial Intelligence to Improve Burn Wound Diagnosis and Treatment

To provide the best care for injured service members, combat medics need reliable tools. That’s why Suvranu De, dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, is leading a five-year, $1.3 million cooperative research agreement with the U.S. Army. This groundbreaking project aims to use ultrasound and artificial intelligence to investigate burn wounds, leading to faster diagnosis and improved recovery.

The challenge for doctors is that traditional diagnostic techniques for burn wounds don’t give accurate measurements until about three weeks after the injury. Through the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, the researchers aim to analyze the data collected with ultrasound and improve accuracy rates for burn thickness to over 95%. This will enable physicians to diagnose the severity of burn wounds earlier and apply the best treatment for patients.

Additionally, De will develop standards for high-fidelity simulators for burn wound management. This will allow the military to use potential future innovations from private companies in ready-to-use applications. The research will focus not only on detecting wound depth but also on predicting how and when the wounds will heal.

Currently, visual examinations provide limited information for doctors who need to decide on a course of treatment. Laser Doppler imaging offers accurate readings but is costly and rare in hospitals. On the other hand, ultrasound machines are widely available. De and his team will use B-mode ultrasound, which is already used for various medical procedures, including monitoring pregnancies and scanning the heart. Portable devices using the same technology could be used at forward operating bases in the military.

This research collaboration between the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center (CCDC SC) in Orlando promises to revolutionize burn wound diagnosis and treatment. By leveraging ultrasound and artificial intelligence, combat medics will have more reliable tools to provide effective and timely care to injured service members.