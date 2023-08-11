Using Ultrasound and AI to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Burn Wounds

To provide the best care for injured service members, combat medics need reliable tools. To develop better tools, they call upon engineers.

Suvranu De, dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, is leading a five-year, $1.3 million cooperative research agreement with the U.S. Army to investigate the characteristics and healing trajectory of burn wounds using ultrasound and artificial intelligence. The objective is to achieve faster diagnosis and improved recovery.

Traditional diagnostic techniques for burn wounds do not provide accurate measurements until approximately three weeks after the injury. Therefore, the goal is to utilize artificial intelligence to analyze ultrasound data. The analysis, facilitated by deep learning technology, can significantly enhance accuracy rates for burn thickness to over 95%.

The implications of this research are far-reaching. Field medics, who may not be experts in burn wound care, will have a valuable tool at their disposal to make crucial treatment decisions in the battlefield. This includes determining whether medication or surgery would be most effective.

Additionally, the research will involve the development of standards for high-fidelity simulators for burn wound management. These simulators will enable the military to utilize potential future innovations from private companies in practical applications.

Suvranu De’s previous research on burn thickness forms the foundation of this project. However, the focus will now shift to studying how burn wounds heal over time. The main objective is to not only detect wound depth accurately but also predict the healing process.

Differentiating between superficial and deep second-degree burns is vital for determining the appropriate treatment approach. While visual examinations provide limited information, expensive Laser Doppler imaging machines offer accurate readings but are not readily available. Ultrasound machines, on the other hand, are widespread and cost-effective. The team will employ B-mode ultrasound, a commonly used technique in various medical procedures, including pregnancy monitoring.

The research conducted by the FSU team will closely collaborate with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center (CCDC SC) in Orlando.