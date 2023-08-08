The Advancements in Microorganism Detection for Salmon Farming

Blue Lion Labs, a company founded by Jason Deglint and Katie Thomas, has developed an innovative microorganism detection system called Plankton AI. Their system combines low-cost microscopic imagery with machine learning to automatically identify and count different microorganisms in water. By providing faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective data, Blue Lion Labs aims to help farmers make proactive decisions to protect their stock, reduce mortality rates, and improve economic and sustainability outcomes.

Initially targeting the drinking water sector, Blue Lion Labs shifted their focus to aquaculture and specifically to monitoring harmful algae blooms (HABs) in salmon farming. HABs are a common and persistent issue within the aquaculture market, causing economic losses and mortality in farmed salmon. Blue Lion Labs’ Plankton AI system offers a preventative solution to help farmers detect HABs early and take necessary measures to mitigate their impact.

The Plankton AI system consists of a hardware component and a software component. Farmers take a water sample and examine it under a regular microscope. They then capture images of the microorganisms and run them through Blue Lion Labs’ Plankton AI software. The software provides near real-time results, enabling farmers to monitor the water quality multiple times a day and receive early warning signals.

Blue Lion Labs differentiates itself through its large global datasets and biology-based AI systems. They have cultivated a network of experts, including machine learning researchers and aquatic biologists, to continuously improve their knowledge and integrate cutting-edge applications into their workflow and models.

In May 2021, Blue Lion Labs partnered with OTAQ to deliver a HAB monitoring system to salmon farmers globally. OTAQ is responsible for manufacturing, distribution, and sales of the hardware, while Blue Lion Labs manages the dataset and infuses biology knowledge to build the AI engine operating on the hardware.

Blue Lion Labs has recently won The Next Big Thing award at OceanFest and is currently raising a seed round. They are actively seeking investors aligned with their dual impact and revenue goals and are also looking to connect with aquaculture farmers and experts in harmful algal blooms. Additionally, they are searching for a biology project manager to join their growing team.

In the long term, Blue Lion Labs aims to expand globally, focusing not only on algal blooms but also on other water quality-related issues. Their goal is to leverage AI technology to reduce biological and environmental threats to aquaculture and other sectors.