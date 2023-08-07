Using AI to Save Money: 5 Reasons It’s a Good Move

While budgeting methods and spreadsheets are common tools for managing finances, they may not always be the most effective. Tracking expenses and ensuring financial responsibility can be challenging, which is why many people are now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to assist them. According to a survey by GOBankingRates, about 15% of respondents use AI to get their money on track, while an additional 11% use AI for investing. AI can be beneficial not only for individuals but also for major financial institutions looking to enhance the customer experience.

When using an AI app, users can input their bills and allocate funds for different spending categories. They can also set financial goals and automate transfers to a savings account. The AI app can then analyze their income and spending habits to create a customized budget. This can be particularly helpful for first-time budgeters or those who have struggled with other methods in the past.

AI tools not only track expenses but also monitor income. By comparing expenses to income, individuals can avoid overspending and make more informed purchasing decisions. In addition, AI provides real-time feedback and alerts users when they have overspent or identifies recurring expenses that can be adjusted. It can even detect fraudulent activities, providing an extra layer of security.

AI is also changing the way people invest. Investing apps powered by AI allow users to create personalized investment strategies based on their age, retirement goals, risk tolerance, and other factors. These apps can recommend suitable investment vehicles, predict market trends, and automate transfers to optimize investment returns.

Overall, AI is a valuable tool for managing finances and ensuring financial well-being. It simplifies the budgeting process, provides real-time feedback, safeguards against fraudulent activities, and assists with investing. If you are finding it difficult to manage your money or stay on top of your bills, AI may be the solution you need.