Using AI to Save Money: 5 Reasons It’s a Good Move

While budgeting methods and spreadsheets are commonly used to track finances, they may not always be realistic or effective. However, around 15% of people in a recent survey use artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage their money, while another 11% utilize AI for investing. AI is not only beneficial for individuals but also for major financial institutions in improving customer experiences.

Setting up an AI app allows users to document bills and allocate money towards spending categories. Financial goals can also be set for automatic transfers into a savings account. AI can customize a spending plan based on past income and spending habits, making it useful for first-time budgeters or those who haven’t found success with other methods.

Personal finance journalist Moriah Joy Chace has found AI to be incredibly helpful in managing her finances. Her AI app tracks her spending and provides real-time updates, allowing her to return unnecessary purchases and better manage her checking account. AI tools also track income, helping users understand their financial situation and make more informed spending decisions.

AI provides feedback and alerts in real-time, helping users make wiser financial choices. It can identify overspending patterns and suggest adjustments. Additionally, AI can notify users of subscriptions or expenses that can be eliminated to save money. It can even detect fraudulent activities and provide immediate alerts.

Investing with AI has also become more popular, with 11% of survey respondents using AI for investing. AI investing apps offer tailored investment strategies based on factors such as age, retirement timeline, risk level, and investment amount. These apps can recommend suitable investment vehicles, predict future trends, and facilitate automatic transfers.

If you find it challenging to manage your money and remember your bills, utilizing AI can be a beneficial move. It provides personalized budgeting, real-time spending tracking, feedback and alerts, and guidance for investing. AI can help individuals and institutions achieve an optimal customer experience in personal finance management.