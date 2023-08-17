Using AI to Improve Government Functions among Top Biden Administration R&D Priorities for Fiscal 2025

According to a strategy memo published by the White House, using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve government functions and public services is a key research and development (R&D) priority for the Biden administration in fiscal 2025. The administration emphasizes the importance of designing, piloting, and assessing new approaches to AI technology as part of their R&D efforts. The memo also highlights the need to build tools for regulating AI as another focus area.

The White House recognizes AI as one of the most powerful technologies of our time. They believe that the federal government has a crucial role to play in mitigating AI risks and using AI technology to deliver on a wide range of government missions. This includes addressing challenges that other sectors may not be able to handle and tackling large societal issues.

The R&D plan for fiscal year 2025 provides agencies with guidance on the core priorities set by the White House. It serves as a roadmap for agencies as they develop funding proposals as part of the congressional appropriations process. Alongside using AI to improve government functions, other key R&D spending priorities include leading in security and stability, improving health outcomes, reducing barriers and inequities, and supporting U.S. economic growth.

The plan emphasizes that federal R&D must sustain America’s leadership position in science and technology in order to contribute to the country’s future. It aims to achieve bold goals, translate R&D into new products and services, and bring innovation to important national missions that have not traditionally benefited from R&D.

Before submitting their annual budgets to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), federal agencies must ensure that the R&D spending priorities outlined by the White House are reflected in their submissions. This ensures alignment with the administration’s vision and goals.

By prioritizing AI research and development, the Biden administration aims to harness the potential of this technology to improve government functions, deliver better public services, and address significant challenges faced by the nation.