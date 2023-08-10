An AI-Powered Approach to Engineering Medical Antibodies

At an old biscuit factory in South London, LabGenius is using robotic arms, incubators, and DNA sequencing machines to develop a revolutionary, AI-powered approach to engineering medical antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that the body produces to fight off diseases, and LabGenius aims to design synthetic antibodies that can be used to treat diseases like cancer and reduce organ rejection.

Traditionally, designing antibodies has been a slow and laborious process. Scientists had to manually search through millions of potential combinations of amino acids to find the right ones that would fold together correctly. However, LabGenius has automated this process using machine learning algorithms and robotic systems. The machine learning algorithm designs antibodies to target specific diseases, and the robotic systems build and grow them in the lab. The process is automated, with limited human supervision.

LabGenius has developed a machine learning model that can explore the vast space of potential antibodies much more quickly and effectively. Scientists input examples of healthy and diseased cells, and the model explores different antibody designs that can differentiate between them. The model selects initial options from a huge search space of 100,000 potential antibodies and automatically designs, builds, and tests them. Results from the tests are fed back into the model to refine its understanding of the space.

The conventional approach to protein engineering involves making small tweaks to a molecule to improve certain properties, but this can lead to suboptimal results. LabGenius’s approach allows for exploration of different areas of the search space, potentially leading to better options. The process is almost fully automated, with technicians overseeing samples as they move between machines.

LabGenius’s AI-powered approach has the potential to significantly accelerate antibody discovery and development. By leveraging machine learning and automation, the company aims to revolutionize the field of medical research and improve the effectiveness of antibody treatments.