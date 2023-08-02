CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Using AI to Accurately Quantify the Amount of Entanglement in a System

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
An international team of physicists has discovered that deep-learning AI technology can accurately measure the amount of entanglement in a given system. Previous research has shown that the “quantumness” of a system can be described by a single number. The team’s findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

Traditionally, measuring a quantum state destroys it, which poses a challenge in determining the degree of entanglement in a system. Scientists have developed quantum tomography, where multiple copies of a state are made and measured, ensuring 100% accuracy. However, this technique is exhaustive and requires significant computing power.

Another approach involves making educated guesses based on limited information about a system’s state. This approach involves a trade-off between precision and resource use. In this study, the researchers used deep-learning neural networks to improve the precision of estimates of entanglement.

The AI technology was trained to analyze entangled quantum states using numerical data generated by another system. The AI apps then used this data to generate successive estimations of the degree of entanglement, becoming more precise with each iteration.

The team tested their approach by training it on simulated data and found error rates 10 times lower than traditional estimation methods. They also tested it in a real-world environment and found similar improvements.

This research opens up new possibilities for accurately quantifying entanglement in various systems using AI technology.

