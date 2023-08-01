The Breakthrough in Molecular De-Extinction Holds Promise for Antibiotic Discovery

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Machine Biology Group have achieved a breakthrough in molecular de-extinction, bringing back molecules with antibiotic properties found in extinct organisms such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. The researchers utilized the sequenced genome data of these ancient relatives and trained an AI model to predict the molecules that could be effective antibiotics for modern humans.

The algorithm identified strong candidates, and the researchers synthesized these molecules in the lab and tested them on infected mice. The results of the study, published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, revealed that some of the molecules were successful in fighting off bacterial infections.

This development opens doors to a new world of molecular de-extinction and holds significant potential for drug discovery. If the application of molecular de-extinction yields clinically successful results in humans, it could offer a solution to the post-antibiotic era that we are currently facing.

The overuse of antibiotics in human, animal, and crop treatments has led to the rise of drug-resistant bacteria, resulting in an increasing number of untreatable infections. The dire consequences of this crisis include an annual global death toll estimated to reach 10 million by 2050 if drastic measures are not taken.

However, the pharmaceutical industry has been slow to develop new antibiotics due to the lengthy and expensive research and development process, coupled with limited financial incentives. The utilization of AI in antibiotic discovery could accelerate the process and change the dynamics of the industry.

The AI model trained by the University of Pennsylvania’s research team focused on identifying antimicrobial peptides encoded in the Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes. While some predicted peptides were effective in killing bacteria, further improvements are necessary to optimize their efficacy and prevent the development of resistance.

According to biochemistry professor Jonathan Stokes from McMaster University, molecular de-extinction is a creative approach that can overcome current obstacles in drug discovery. The technique is expected to augment other antibiotic discovery efforts and lead to the development of novel antibacterial therapies.

Molecular de-extinction could work hand in hand with other AI-driven antibiotic discovery methods, such as training AI on known antimicrobial molecules or databases. By resurrecting ancient peptides, scientists have a larger pool of possibilities to explore and potentially discover new antimicrobial agents.

While the concept of molecular de-extinction raises ethical questions, it does not carry the same concerns as de-extincting whole species. However, it does present philosophical considerations regarding efforts to revive molecules that no longer exist in living organisms. The implications, such as patent eligibility, remain uncertain and require further exploration.