Resurrecting Molecules from Extinct Organisms Holds Promise for Antibiotic Discovery

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Machine Biology Group have achieved a breakthrough in the field of de-extinction by resurrecting molecules with antibiotic properties from extinct organisms. Specifically, they focused on our close relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans, who went extinct 40,000 and 15,000-30,000 years ago, respectively.

The researchers utilized publicly available sequenced genome data of Neanderthals and Denisovans, which has been collected and analyzed by paleontologists from ancient DNA found in bones and artifacts. They trained an AI model to predict which molecules would be effective antibiotics for modern humans. Once the algorithm identified the strongest candidates, the researchers created those molecules in the lab and tested them in infected mice. The results showed that some of the molecules effectively fought off bacterial infections.

The implications of this breakthrough are significant. With the rise of drug-resistant infections and the lack of new antibiotics being developed by pharmaceutical companies, the field of molecular de-extinction offers a creative approach to address this pressing issue. By resurrecting and studying molecules from extinct organisms, scientists can overcome the current bottlenecks in drug discovery.

However, there are limitations to this approach. Some of the predicted peptides did not kill the bacteria when tested on infected mice, while others required high doses to be effective. Future research is needed to improve the predictive algorithm and make the peptides more efficient. Additionally, it is important to consider the development of resistance to the peptides by the bacteria.

The use of AI in molecular de-extinction is not limited to this study. Other researchers have utilized AI to discover new antibiotics by training their models on known antimicrobial molecules. The ability to resurrect and study peptides from extinct organisms provides researchers with more possibilities for antibiotic discovery.

While resurrecting molecules does not present the same ethical concerns as de-extincting whole species, it raises philosophical questions about the significance and patentability of these molecules. The field of molecular de-extinction is still in its early stages, and further research is needed to fully understand its potential and ethical implications.

In conclusion, the resurrection of molecules from extinct organisms holds promise for antibiotic discovery and could potentially address the crisis of drug-resistant infections. The combination of AI and molecular de-extinction provides a new approach to overcome the challenges in developing new antibiotics.