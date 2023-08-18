How to Maximize AI Tools for SEO: Tips from Aleyda Solis

Many search marketers are now utilizing AI tools to enhance their SEO strategies. While Google has confirmed that AI-generated content is acceptable as long as it meets certain criteria, the search engine also emphasizes the importance of expertise and content based on human experience for better visibility.

To make the most of AI in SEO, international SEO consultant Aleyda Solis shares some valuable tips. Firstly, when using generative AI tools, it’s crucial to provide specific and comprehensive prompts. These prompts should address the target audience, expected goal, usage context, and delivery preferences.

AI can also help generate ideas for hot topics. By using AI chatbots, marketers can discover the top searched-for questions related to trending topics such as TV shows. This saves time compared to using multiple tools for idea generation.

Once hot topics are identified, they can be connected to a brand’s subject matter expert to develop article ideas. AI can provide suggestions based on top-ranking articles and user search behavior. This creative approach allows for a new angle on popular topics.

AI is also useful for analyzing “People Also Ask” questions on Google. By understanding the intent behind these questions, marketers can structure their content effectively.

Furthermore, AI tools can help identify competitors for specific keywords, ensuring that content is targeted correctly. Marketers can also use AI to suggest fresh content ideas for topics that have already been covered by rival websites.

Validation and confirmation are important aspects of SEO. AI can provide answers to questions and help determine if a single page can target multiple search queries, especially in different country markets.

For video content creation, AI can suggest ideas based on trending topics and existing videos. Marketers can benefit from this tool to overcome creative blockages and ensure their videos stand out.

Finally, in more technical campaigns, AI tools like Consensus can provide scientific insights and citations for research purposes, particularly in fields such as medicine and health.

By implementing these tips, SEO professionals can fully leverage the power of AI tools to support their strategies and improve their visibility in search results.