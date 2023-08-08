Artificial Intelligence Tools in Hiring Process Raise Concerns of Employment Discrimination

With the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in recruiting and hiring, there is growing concern about potential employment discrimination that may arise from these technologies. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released guidance highlighting the risk of algorithmic decision-making tools violating Title VII, which prohibits discriminatory employment practices. Employers are increasingly relying on AI tools such as resume scanners, video interviewing software, and employee monitoring software in their selection processes.

Title VII prohibits businesses from using selection procedures that disproportionately impact certain groups, including algorithmic decision-making tools used for hiring, promotions, and firings. Even if these tools are developed or operated by third-party vendors, employers may still be held liable for any disparate impact they may have on certain groups. Therefore, it is crucial for employers to assess the impact of these tools and ensure that they do not unfairly disadvantage any particular group.

While AI can streamline the hiring process and enhance efficiency, concerns arise when these tools inadvertently exclude or weed out individuals from certain groups. It has become a priority for legal experts in employment law to examine how AI is being used by employers and how it may unintentionally lead to discrimination.

To mitigate risks, employers should comply with applicable laws and conduct audits to evaluate the bias in these tools. Some jurisdictions, like New York City, have implemented legislation requiring employers to conduct bias audits before using certain technologies for employment decisions. Other regions are also proposing similar legislation to ensure safeguards against discrimination.

Although many employers are currently using algorithmic technology in their hiring processes, some may opt to avoid AI tools altogether to prevent potential claims of disparate impact and legal issues. These tools often overlook resume gaps or certain attributes that may be relevant for employment, putting individuals with disabilities at risk.

The use of algorithmic decision-making tools has expanded the application of laws like Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act, triggering an increase in discrimination cases related to AI and employment. Employers must stay updated on guidance regarding the use of AI in employment, conduct necessary audits, and address any biases that may be present in their technology. It is not just a matter of compliance; it is about making fair and inclusive promotion and hiring decisions.