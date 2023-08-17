The Rise of Generative AI in Academic Publishing

In the field of academic publishing, generative AI is causing concerns and challenges. Researchers are now grappling with submissions where authors may have used AI to write outlines, drafts, or even entire papers without disclosing its use. The issue came to light in an article published in Resources Policy, an academic journal under Elsevier. The report mentioned that the AI language model used for the study was unable to generate specific tables or conduct tests, which raised suspicions.

Elsevier, the publisher of the journal, has initiated an investigation into the use of AI in the article. While they allow the use of AI tools in writing, disclosure is required. The company uses its own in-house AI tools for checking plagiarism and completeness, but editors are not allowed to use external AI tools for reviewing papers. The authors of the study are cooperating with Elsevier to clarify their use of AI.

Different academic journals are taking varied approaches to address this issue. Some, like the JAMA Network and the family of journals produced by Science, prohibit the listing of AI generators as authors and require disclosure of their use. Others, like PLOS ONE and Nature, have specific policies in place to ensure transparency and validity of AI-generated content. However, the responsibility of vetting the information generated by AI lies on the authors themselves.

Generative AI has the potential to improve the efficiency of the writing process and enhance the clarity of researchers’ findings. It can assist non-native English speakers in producing better papers. However, if not properly disclosed or vetted, the use of AI in academic publishing raises credibility issues. Plagiarism, the spread of false information, and the inclusion of biased content are all concerns associated with undisclosed AI use.

It is difficult to determine the extent of AI’s use in academic publishing due to the lack of foolproof methods for detection. Researchers like Guillaume Cabanac are investigating potentially undisclosed AI use by analyzing the language used in academic articles. To protect scientific integrity, it is crucial for scientists to educate themselves about AI’s capabilities and potential pitfalls.

As technology continues to advance, language models become more convincing and can serve as writing partners. A recent study used the ChatGPT chatbot to write an entire research paper in just one hour, showcasing its potential for scientific publishing. However, it also highlights the risk of AI being misused by paper mills, which are companies that mass-produce scientific papers.

Addressing the issue of generative AI in academic publishing requires a balance between leveraging its benefits and ensuring transparency and integrity. Continued research, education, and the development of clear policies are essential to navigate the challenges posed by AI in the scholarly community.