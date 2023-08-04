Using AI to Transform Performance Measurement

Companies understand the importance of managing what they measure, and with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), both what can be measured and what should be managed have transformed. By combining AI with Big Data, companies are able to identify new performance indicators and refine existing ones, leading to fresh insights about what drives their performance.

AI has the ability to challenge traditional assumptions about performance, profitability, and growth. Its use in performance measurement goes beyond merely tracking legacy metrics, making it a critical factor in transforming and sustaining performance. According to the BCG-MIT 2023 Global Executive AI Survey, seven out of ten respondents believe that better key performance indicators (KPIs) are crucial for success.

AI leaders are utilizing data and technology such as supervised and unsupervised machine learning or deep learning to measure and manage KPIs in three key ways. Firstly, they create new KPIs using AI. For example, Google struggled to improve the performance of a primary digital channel, despite having vast amounts of data and a team of data scientists. It turned to AI, developing an algorithm that identified key parameters and performance drivers. Implementing the AI’s recommendations resulted in a 30-point improvement in performance within six months.

Secondly, AI is used to prioritize KPIs. DBS Bank, for instance, adopted AI to track consumer “journeys” and identify the most crucial factors that drive desired outcomes. By prioritizing these factors, the bank was able to optimize results and increase profits before tax.

Lastly, AI helps improve organizational alignment by generating shared KPIs. By uncovering overlaps among KPIs and resolving inconsistencies, AI promotes alignment across the organization. For example, in healthcare, AI can analyze patient data to identify the root causes of readmissions, allowing CFOs and CMOs to share a “patient readmission rate” KPI.

AI’s ability to identify novel performance indicators and prioritize KPIs has proven effective for companies of all sizes. It is not limited to tech giants, as smaller companies can also benefit from AI in tracking and tackling hidden problems. Implementing AI-driven performance measurement can lead to improved efficiency, predictability, and cost reduction.

In conclusion, AI has revolutionized performance measurement by enabling the creation of new KPIs, prioritizing existing ones, and promoting organizational alignment. Its use allows companies to uncover insights that were previously hidden and make data-driven decisions that drive success.