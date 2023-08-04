US Air Force Conducts Successful Sortie with AI-Piloted Unmanned Aircraft

The US Air Force (USAF) recently completed a successful 3-hour sortie using a Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aircraft, which was piloted by artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The mission took place on July 25th at Eglin AFB in Florida, as confirmed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in an August 2nd statement.

According to Col Tucker Hamilton, commander of the 96th Operations Group, this sortie demonstrated the effectiveness of a multi-layered safety framework for AI-flown uncrewed aircraft. Additionally, an AI/ML agent successfully solved a tactically relevant challenge problem during the airborne operation. This achievement lays the groundwork for the development of AI/ML agents capable of executing modern air-to-air and air-to-surface skills, which will be immediately applicable to the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

During the sortie, the XQ-58A utilized algorithms developed by the AFRL Autonomous Air Combat Operations team. These algorithms were created through extensive testing, including millions of hours in high fidelity simulation events, sorties with the Lockheed Martin X-62 Vista test aircraft, hardware-in-the-loop events involving the XQ-58A, and ground tests.

Despite the successful outcome, specific details regarding the nature of the challenge problem that the aircraft solved were not disclosed by the USAF.

Unmanned combat aircraft equipped with AI pilots have the potential to revolutionize air warfare, particularly when deployed in larger numbers of attritable aircraft. According to Brigadier General Scott Cain, commander of the AFRL, AI will play a critical role in future warfighting by enabling faster understanding of the operational picture and decision-making. He emphasizes that AI, along with autonomous operations and human-machine teaming, is evolving rapidly, necessitating the collaborative efforts of government, academia, and industry partners to stay ahead of these advancements.