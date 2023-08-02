North Dakota Enacts Legislation to Address the Impact of Artificial Intelligence

North Dakota has taken proactive steps in addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) by passing new legislation. In April, a bill banning legal personhood for AI was signed into law, followed by subsequent legislation in May that empowers lawmakers to examine how the technology may affect various aspects of society.

State Representative Cole Christensen, who sponsored the personhood bill, emphasized the need to protect human rights in the face of AI’s expanding influence. North Dakota is just one of many states in the US that have passed AI-related measures this year, covering a wide range of issues such as road maintenance, potential racial discrimination, and education.

While national and state-level regulations concerning AI remain limited, some experts argue that this development allows states to experiment and gain a better understanding of the technology. Meanwhile, the European Union is set to implement AI regulatory frameworks soon. However, the US government, burdened by political divisions, is unlikely to introduce significant AI regulations in the near future.

The experience of California serves as a cautionary example. A proposed bill addressing digital bias and privacy faced opposition from tech lobbyists and business groups. The bill’s projected implementation costs also hindered its progress. Consequently, the failure of the bill to pass highlights the challenges faced by other states, including Connecticut, Louisiana, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, which have pursued AI-related proposals this year.

Despite these challenges, several states have embraced AI for various niche purposes. For instance, Maryland’s manufacturing grant program now includes AI as an eligible technology, while Mississippi has earmarked funds for an innovation hub. West Virginia is also preparing to pilot AI for road monitoring and maintenance.

Lawmakers expressing concerns about the potential threats of AI have proposed restrictions in several areas such as political advertisements, gambling, hiring, law enforcement, and medical decisions. There are widespread suspicions that AI’s increasing influence will be disruptive and difficult to regulate, similar to the challenges faced with social media. Idaho has already enacted a ban on AI personhood.

Experts in the field emphasize the importance of seeing AI as a useful tool that requires proper regulation rather than a force seeking dominance over humanity. They urge policymakers to take a step back, evaluate the risks and promises of AI, and develop appropriate policies to keep it within the desired boundaries. It is important to note that AI systems are far from attaining human-level intelligence.

Simon Johnson, a professor at MIT Sloan School of Management, warns that without action from states, the federal government, and the international community, controlling the development of AI will become increasingly difficult. However, he remains optimistic, stating that AI could provide solutions to the challenges it presents if properly guided by humans.