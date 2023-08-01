U.S. Military Tests AI Tool to Identify Misleading Content on Social Media

The U.S. military has been testing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Data Robot that can analyze social media and open-source information to identify misleading content, including bots and deepfakes. The tool was part of the Cyber Quest trials held in July at Fort Gordon in Georgia, following its use during the Pacific Sentry exercise in Hawaii.

The goal is to provide commanders with accurate and timely information, allowing them to make informed decisions in the field. Rapidly differentiating between fact and fiction is crucial, especially as misinformation spreads on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and as world powers engage in online influence campaigns.

Data Robot requires approximately 90 days’ worth of data for effective analysis, using AI algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify patterns and insights. The tool could potentially be integrated into the Command Post Computing Environment, which consolidates various programs and data streams for commanders.

The U.S. military is emphasizing information warfare capabilities that combine data awareness and deception strategies to gain an advantage before, during, and after battles. Cyber Quest is an annual event that evaluates emerging technologies and informs future investments.

The successful use of Data Robot during the trials highlights the potential for leveraging AI and machine learning in providing commanders with visual overlays and accurate information. However, further troubleshooting and development are needed before integrating the tool fully into existing military systems.

The U.S. military’s collaboration with industry partners during events like Cyber Quest allows for the testing and modification of protocols to meet specific military needs. The ability to effectively analyze and debunk misleading content is becoming increasingly important in today’s digital landscape and information warfare strategies.