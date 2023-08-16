CityLife

The Power of AI Models

US House Representatives Form AI Working Group for Bipartisan Policies

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
Democrats from the United States House of Representatives have established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) working group aimed at creating bipartisan legislation for the AI sector. The New Democrat Coalition, consisting of 97 members, announced the formation of the group on August 15. The working group intends to collaborate with the Biden administration, stakeholders, and lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum to develop sensible policies regarding this emerging technology.

The AI working group will address various issues, including maximizing the benefits of AI for economic growth while ensuring that workers affected by AI implementation can maintain employment. Representative Derek Kilmer will chair the working group. Kilmer has expressed concerns about the spread of misinformation and the growing prevalence of AI-generated deepfakes, emphasizing the necessity for Congress to swiftly gain expertise in addressing these challenges.

AI has been recognized as a technological threat comparable to the invention of the atomic bomb. To assess the dangers and opportunities presented by AI and establish a regulatory framework, Representative Seth Moulton has proudly joined the New Democrat Coalition’s AI Working Group.

The need for oversight and regulation of AI has been acknowledged by lawmakers, academics, and top tech CEOs. In a meeting held in May, Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden’s advisors engaged with several AI industry CEOs to discuss the risks associated with AI. Furthermore, in June, President Biden convened with AI experts in Silicon Valley to address similar concerns.

Efforts to promote bipartisan policies and regulations reflect the recognition that AI has the potential to both stimulate economic growth and disrupt various sectors, including the workforce, democracy, and national security. The establishment of the AI working group underscores the commitment of US House Representatives to navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by AI technology.

