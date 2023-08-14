Lucrative Salaries for AI Professionals Reach as High as $900,000 per Year

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been responsible for numerous job losses, but those with expertise in this rapidly growing field have the potential to secure highly lucrative positions, with salaries reaching as high as $900,000 per year.

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is currently advertising a job opening for a machine-learning platform product manager. The position offers a base salary and bonus ranging from $300,000 to $900,000 annually. The role involves defining the strategic vision for the machine learning platform and measuring its success. Candidates have the option to work from an office in Los Gatos, California, or remotely in the West Coast timezone. Notably, a college degree is not required for this position.

The staggering salary caught the attention of Hollywood actors and writers who have been on strike, demanding higher-paying contracts and increased protection against the impact of streaming and emerging technologies on the entertainment industry.

Amazon is also vying for top AI talent, with an opening for a senior manager in applied science and generative AI. This role offers a salary of up to $340,300 per year, excluding bonuses. The responsibilities include leading a science team focused on computer vision, latent diffusion models, and generative imagery and videos.

Other companies, such as Walmart, Google, and Goldman Sachs, are also offering competitive salaries to AI professionals. A director of retail media AI at Walmart can earn up to $288,000 per year, while Google is seeking a lawyer specializing in AI, offering a salary of up to $351,000 annually for advising the company on legal risks in this field. Goldman Sachs is hiring for several AI-related positions, including a vice president of applied AI, a senior AI engineer, and a conversational AI data scientist, with salaries ranging from $190,000 to $250,000 per year.

Financial firms like JPMorgan Chase and Ernst & Young are offering salaries of up to $195,000 for roles requiring expertise in enterprise technology and existing AI models like GitHub and Bitbucket.

Even companies outside the tech industry, such as Hinge, Match Group’s dating app, and Upwork, a freelancing platform, are actively seeking AI professionals. Hinge is advertising for a vice president of AI with a potential salary of up to $398,000 per year, while Upwork is offering a remote vice president of AI and machine learning with a base pay of up to $437,000 annually.

However, not all companies are willing to offer such generous salaries. Deloitte, for example, is offering a maximum rate of $28 per hour for a full-time senior AI consultant role, which corresponds to an annual salary of approximately $58,000. Proctor & Gamble estimates an AI engineer’s salary to range from $110,000 to $132,000 per year, and Nike is advertising a senior machine learning engineer position with a yearly salary of around $148,000.

Some companies are taking a different approach and investing in training existing employees on AI-related projects rather than hiring expensive AI experts. According to The Wall Street Journal, companies recognize the need for both financial prosperity and purposeful work to attract top talent in the AI field.

In summary, the demand for AI professionals is rapidly increasing, and companies are willing to offer substantial salaries to secure top talent. Being trained in AI opens up an array of lucrative opportunities in various industries, allowing individuals to thrive financially while working on projects that inspire them.