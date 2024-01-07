The East Coast of the US Faces Mounting Threat from Subsidence

Summary:

New research reveals that the East Coast of the US is sinking at an alarming rate, with up to 74,000 square kilometers of the Atlantic Coast experiencing subsidence of up to 2 millimeters per year. This poses a significant risk to approximately 14 million people and over 6 million properties. Furthermore, 3,700 square kilometers are sinking more rapidly than the current rate of sea-level rise. The study warns that major cities such as New York, Baltimore, and Norfolk are particularly vulnerable to subsidence, increasing the potential for devastating flooding and damage from storms. The findings highlight the urgency for coastal communities to adopt proactive hazard mitigation strategies in the face of climate change.

The Threat of Subsidence on the East Coast

New research has unveiled a concerning reality for the East Coast of the US: it is sinking. The study reveals that an estimated 74,000 square kilometers of the Atlantic Coast are currently experiencing subsidence rates of up to 2 millimeters per year. This phenomenon is significantly faster than the current rate of sea-level rise, which stands at 4 millimeters per year. As a result, approximately 14 million people and over 6 million properties are at risk.

The study highlights that major cities such as New York, Baltimore, and Norfolk face particular danger, with subsidence rates ranging from 1 to 2 millimeters per year. This poses a significant threat to the infrastructure and population of these metropolitan areas. Moreover, the analysis indicates that as subsidence rates increase, the area exposed to this hazard decreases.

The consequences of subsidence extend beyond the rising sea levels. An increase of just one millimeter in subsidence can make it easier for storms to reach lands, leading to widespread damage. Coastal communities and infrastructure are particularly vulnerable to this hazard, as it disrupts the topography of the land and increases the risk of flooding during rainfall events.

The authors of the study emphasize the need for proactive hazard mitigation strategies in coastal areas, especially in the face of climate change. By quantifying the exposure to subsidence hazards, the research provides crucial data for coastal disaster resilience planning. Transitioning from reactive to proactive measures is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability and safety of coastal communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is subsidence?

A: Subsidence refers to the sinking or settling of the ground. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including natural processes, human activities, and geological changes.

Q: Why is subsidence a concern for the East Coast of the US?

A: Subsidence poses a significant risk to coastal communities and infrastructure. It can exacerbate the impacts of sea-level rise, increase the likelihood of flooding, and make areas more susceptible to storm damage.

Q: Which cities are particularly vulnerable to subsidence on the East Coast?

A: Major cities such as New York, Baltimore, and Norfolk are exposed to subsidence rates between 1 and 2 millimeters per year. These cities, along with their populations and properties, are at a higher risk of being directly affected by rising seas and extreme weather events.

Q: Why is proactive hazard mitigation important?

A: Proactive hazard mitigation involves implementing measures and strategies to minimize the impact of natural hazards before they occur. By taking proactive steps, coastal communities can enhance their resilience and reduce the potential for damage and loss of life.