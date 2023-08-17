US Department of Defense forms AI task force for responsible adoption of AI tools

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has established Task Force Lima, a generative AI task force, to oversee the adoption of AI tools across the department. Led by Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Task Force Lima will play a key role in analyzing and integrating generative AI tools such as large language models (LLMs) in the Defense Department.

The objective of Task Force Lima is to assess generative AI capabilities and facilitate their implementation across the DoD while prioritizing national security and minimizing risks. The use of LLMs has gained attention since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with applications including text, video, and image generation. Microsoft has already integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, promoting it as a technology capable of answering complex questions effectively.

The DoD aims to leverage generative AI models to enhance its operations in warfighting, business affairs, health, readiness, and policy. Task Force Lima will be led by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), which has been operational since June 2022 and is responsible for driving the DoD’s adoption of data, analytics, and AI.

Task Force Lima comprises a team of Principal Staff Assistants from various DoD agencies, the Joint Staff, the Intelligence Community, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). It also includes experts from industry and academia.

Task Force Lima acknowledges the risks associated with LLMs and generative AI. A recent study by Purdue University found that ChatGPT provided incorrect answers 52% of the time in response to programming questions. Additionally, researchers at Stanford University have highlighted the deficiencies of instruction-following models, including generating false information, propagating social stereotypes, and producing toxic language.

By establishing Task Force Lima, the DoD aims to navigate the transformative power of generative AI while ensuring responsible adoption and safeguarding national security.