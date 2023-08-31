DOD Focuses on Talent Pipeline to Attract AI Professionals

The Pentagon, the US Department of Defense, is actively seeking ways to attract experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it seeks to leverage transformative technology to empower warfighters. Margaret Palmieri, Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer, highlighted the office’s targeted efforts to attract individuals with a passion for data analytics and AI during the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging Technologies for Defense conference. The Department of Defense (DoD) recognizes the incredible mission set it offers to those interested in AI and aims to strengthen its efforts by attracting specific talent.

To attract the right individuals, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer is taking specific steps, including incorporating approximately ten new work roles within the DOD’s cyber workforce framework. This addition will align critical skill sets with data and AI roles within the department. Palmieri emphasized that there is no specific position code for individuals with skills in data analytics and AI, but these talents can be applied in finance or computer science positions to serve specific mission areas or technologies.

The DoD aims to ensure that opportunities requiring data and AI expertise are visible to both internal and external candidates. The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer is also working on establishing a defined career path and network for AI professionals within the defense department. These initiatives will enhance the department’s pipeline for accessing new talent.

Recognizing the need for continuous learning and development in this field, the DoD values the cutting-edge expertise of industry and academia. The defense department aims to make it easier for individuals to transition between government and industry, allowing them to acquire new skills and qualifications before returning to service if desired. The government’s retirement systems and processes are set up to facilitate this mobility.

Talent acquisition is a crucial component of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer’s strategy for delivering AI capabilities to enhance the performance of warfighters. The expertise brought by AI professionals can potentially provide game-changing capabilities, enabling leaders to make optimal decisions in defense, aggression deterrence, and conflict resolution. Through the acceleration of AI adoption, the DoD aims to provide decision advantage to its leaders and service members in unprecedented ways, from the boardroom to the battlefield.