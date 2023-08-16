U.S. Army Considers Requiring Companies to Disclose AI Algorithms

U.S. Army officials are looking to gather input from industry on a new initiative that would require companies to disclose the origins of their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. This initiative, known as the AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM), would require prospective contractors to provide information about their digital ingredients and supply chain, similar to software bill of materials (SBOM) practices recommended by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Pentagon has been investing in AI, machine learning, and autonomy in order to enhance decision-making capabilities and reduce human risk on the battlefield. The establishment of the Chief Digital and AI Office by the Defense Department in 2021 is a testament to its commitment to utilizing high-quality data. Task Force Lima was also launched to explore generative AI technology.

The goal of the AI BOM measure is to improve cybersecurity and consistency, not to threaten intellectual property or harm companies. The aim is to reduce the attack surface from an algorithmic standpoint. The government does not seek to acquire intellectual property or reverse engineer algorithms, as stated by Young Bang, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics, and technology.

The potential of an AI BOM was initially mentioned by Bang at the Army networks-and-communications conference, Technical Exchange Meeting X, which took place in Philadelphia earlier this year. The purpose of this gathering was to gather industry feedback on potential requirements. Bang emphasized that just as the Army focuses on securing its supply chain for physical components, it also recognizes the need to secure its digital components, including software, data, and AI.

According to the Government Accountability Office, there are currently over 685 AI-related projects underway at the Pentagon, with at least 232 of those being handled by the Army. This demonstrates the increasing importance of AI technology within the military.