Soldiers Conduct Convoy Lanes Training as US Army Explores the Use of AI and ML in Ground Vehicles

The US Army has long recognized the operational and tactical advantages that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can bring to ground vehicles. However, while the concept of AI has gained mainstream popularity in 2023, the Army is still in the early stages of exploring its potential applications.

Speaking at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium, Col. Jeffrey Baker, Acting Director of the US Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center (AI2C), explained that the branch is currently focused on researching the best ways to test AI systems and ML capabilities. The goal is to ensure that commanders feel confident in utilizing these technologies and entrusting them to their soldiers.

The AI2C, responsible for implementing the Army’s AI strategy, collaborates with universities, industry partners, and other Army units to modernize the service’s portfolio. By sharing lessons learned and best practices, the Army aims to develop the most effective capabilities moving forward.

AI2C is currently working on various AI technology blocks that have the potential to enhance operational advantages in ground vehicle deployment, management, and sustainment. These areas include autonomy, human-AI interaction, decision support, modeling, massive data management, devices, and computing. Additionally, the Army is focusing on workforce development, strengthening partnerships, and modernizing ground platforms.

In terms of data utilization, AI2C is working on providing well-structured and labeled data to operators to build trust in AI tools. However, there are challenges to widespread implementation, including regulation, connectivity, and data engineering. The Army recognizes that addressing these obstacles, particularly data access, is crucial for the successful integration of AI capabilities across its fleet.

The Army’s efforts align with the US National Defense Strategy 2022, which emphasizes the potential of AI and ML to transform not only kinetic conflicts but also day-to-day supply chain and logistics operations. In support of this strategy, the Department of Defense is implementing institutional reforms to integrate data, software, and AI efforts and expedite their delivery to the warfighter.