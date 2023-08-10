The United States and China are locked in a battle to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The Biden Administration recently announced restrictions on Chinese tech investments in semiconductors, quantum computing, and AI, which has raised concerns among regulators in other countries.

The White House released two executive notes on August 9th regarding AI developments. The first note introduced an opportunity for hackers to compete for monetary compensation by using AI to secure U.S. infrastructure from cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The second note classified China, Hong Kong, and Macau as a “country of concern” and outlined regulations on investments in these countries related to national security technologies and products, including semiconductors.

The U.S. has been cracking down on outward investments in Chinese technologies and limiting Chinese access to services and products from the United States. In October 2022, the U.S. imposed bans on the export of semiconductor chips to China, essential for high-powered AI systems.

China responded to the U.S. announcement through the Chinese Embassy in the United States, expressing strong opposition to the U.S. decisions on investments in China and accusing the U.S. of economic coercion and tech bullying. China also tightened its controls on the export of AI chip-making materials in response to previous U.S. measures.

The U.K. and the European Union (EU) have also responded to the U.S. restrictions. The U.K. stated that it would consider the measures to assess potential national security risks. The EU announced that it would analyze the U.S. decision, as it has been actively monitoring developments in the AI sector and proposing laws on AI development and rollout.

The ongoing spat between the United States and China over emerging tech shows no signs of resolution, with both countries aiming to safeguard their resources and maintain their positions as leaders in AI technology.