Credit Decisioning Platform Uplinq Partners with Visa to Help Small Businesses Access Credit

Credit decisioning platform Uplinq has joined forces with Visa to provide small businesses in the United States and Canada with better access to credit. This collaboration aims to reduce risk for lenders while also ensuring that small business owners have access to fair credit. The partnership will introduce Uplinq’s advanced credit decisioning technology to financial institutions in both countries.

Fast access to working capital is crucial for all businesses, particularly small businesses which play a vital role in the global economy. Uplinq’s platform goes beyond traditional financials and credit scores to understand the entire ecosystem of a business before making decisions on lending. The platform utilizes billions of alternative data sets from over 150 countries, including factors such as market, community, and environmental conditions, to assess creditworthiness. The technology has already underwritten over $1.4 trillion in loans worldwide.

Visa’s Head of Small Business, Matt Baker, emphasizes the need for lenders to look beyond standard considerations when assessing small business loans. Instead of solely relying on personal FICO scores or business credit scores, Baker argues that lenders should dig deeper to gain a comprehensive understanding of a borrower’s creditworthiness. Using personal scores alone limits the scope and may not accurately reflect a potential borrower’s repayment history.

Small businesses are currently facing increased pressure due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data from the S&P Global Flash U.S Composite PMI shows a decline in manufacturing and slower growth in the service sector. This weakened demand has directly impacted small businesses, with total new orders falling for the first time in six months.

Access to credit plays a pivotal role in the survival and growth of small businesses. Uplinq’s collaboration with Visa aims to address this by leveraging advanced credit decisioning technology and a broader understanding of a business’s ecosystem. By doing so, lenders can make more informed decisions while ensuring that small businesses have the support they need to thrive in challenging economic environments.

