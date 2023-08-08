CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Palantir Technologies Raises Revenue Forecast, Plans Share Buyback

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Palantir Technologies, a leading AI platform provider, has raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a share buyback program worth up to $1 billion. The company’s CEO, Alexander Karp, revealed that the AI platform, introduced in April, has gained popularity among more than 100 organizations in various industries, including healthcare and automotive. Additionally, Palantir is currently in discussions with over 300 additional companies interested in utilizing their AI technology.

The AI platform features an AI assistant that assists enterprises in making informed decisions regarding their operations. This development has positively impacted Palantir’s stock performance, driving an increase of 3.5% after hours and contributing to the company’s stellar performance this year.

Despite the revenue forecast exceeding $2.21 billion for the full year, which aligns well with Refinitiv estimates, RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria has expressed disappointment, commenting that these figures fail to meet the heightened expectations of retail investors who view Palantir as an AI beneficiary.

To rectify this sentiment, Palantir’s decision to initiate a share buyback program has been deemed significant. According to D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria, this action serves as a positive signal, especially for a company of Palantir’s size.

In the second quarter, Palantir reported a 13% increase in revenue to $533.3 million, slightly exceeding estimates. However, both government and commercial revenue growth slowed to 15% and 10%, respectively. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, David Glazer, attributed this to muted demand in Europe and the impact of strategic investments in special purpose acquisition companies on commercial revenue.

Looking ahead, Palantir anticipates increased expenses in the third quarter due to the expansion of its AI platform and the recruitment of new technical talent. These investments are aimed at bolstering the company’s future growth prospects.

By Robert Andrew

