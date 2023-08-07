The University of the Philippines Develops Guidelines on Responsible AI Use

University of the Philippines (UP) professor Benjamin Vallejo Jr. has been teaching students about artificial intelligence (AI) long before the rise of apps like ChatGPT. In his Science, Technology, and Society classes, Vallejo focuses on the ethics and feasibility of AI in society.

UP has recently initiated efforts to draft guidelines on responsible AI use, becoming the first academic institution in the country to do so. Dr. Johnrob Bantang, director of UP’s Computational Science Research Center, emphasizes the importance of UP playing its role as the national university in supporting the country in this new environment. The policies being developed should cover all instances of AI, not just specific applications. It should also be practical and relatable to people.

Vallejo and his students aim to contribute to these guidelines, particularly in addressing the ethical aspects of AI. They believe that AI creators and users should receive training in ethics to enable them to identify harmful AI, such as deepfakes. The students also suggest the implementation of a risk management framework that considers data privacy and identity theft related to AI applications. Additionally, the university should adopt a code of practice on AI that outlines the rights and responsibilities of creators and users. This code of practice can also be adopted by the government, civil society, and the private sector to improve technology governance.

UP recognizes the need to establish basic definitions for better understanding AI. Bantang describes AI as a class of technological tools that mimic human behavior based on specific trigger inputs. He notes that humans often treat AI as if it were genuinely intelligent, despite functioning as trained machines. He also highlights that AI has been used in various sectors for quite some time, including robotic assembly lines and traffic navigation apps.

While there are concerns about the disruptive nature of AI, science writer TJ Dimacali suggests that adjustments need to be made in how different disciplines engage with their craft. Instead of fearing the displacement of jobs or the loss of humanity, Dimacali believes that artists and professionals should adapt and find new ways to interact with their work in the age of AI.

Overall, UP’s efforts to develop guidelines on responsible AI use demonstrate the university’s commitment to addressing the ethical, societal, and practical implications of AI in the Philippines.