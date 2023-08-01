The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Job Market and Economic Inequality

For the first time since the 1960s, Hollywood writers and actors are on strike concurrently. One of the joint movement’s inspirations is generative artificial intelligence—the term for programs that produce humanlike text, images, audio and video more quickly and cheaply than artists. The strikers fear studios’ use of generative AI tools will replace or devalue human labor. This is a reasonable worry: one report suggests that thousands of jobs have already been lost to AI, while another estimates that hundreds of millions could eventually be automated. Left unchecked, this labor disruption could further concentrate wealth in the hands of companies and leave workers with less power than ever.

Joseph E. Stiglitz, a winner of the 2001 Nobel prize in economics, a professor at Columbia University and chief economist at the Roosevelt Institute, expressed his concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on the U.S. economy and the need to prevent it from increasing economic inequality.

Generative AI is already disrupting the job market. Copywriters have been laid off in favor of text-generating programs such as ChatGPT. IBM has said it will pause hiring on thousands of roles that could be done by AI. Stiglitz believes that AI will replace people in more routine jobs, but there will still be a need for human-AI interface to ensure quality, accuracy, and prevent biases.

Although some argue that AI could create new jobs, Stiglitz does not believe that it will be enough to make up for the jobs that will be lost. He suggests that AI may create a demand for different skills, but overall, more jobs will be lost than created.

There is also a recognition that human-created work will still hold value, especially in areas where creativity is important. AI may replace routine tasks that do not require specific authorship, but there will always be a demand for unique and creative content.

As an economist who studies inequality extensively, Stiglitz is concerned about the impact of these changes in the job market on economic inequality. He believes that AI will reduce the demand for routine white-collar work, which could have a macroeconomic effect on inequality. If not addressed properly, this could lead to widespread inequality and disillusionment.

Stiglitz emphasizes the importance of proper macroeconomic policies and job creation to mitigate the negative effects of AI on economic inequality. It is crucial to ensure that new job opportunities are created across different regions to prevent further concentration of wealth and lack of opportunities in certain areas.